The joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is calling for close collaboration between the government and communities in the fight against the scourge.

Speaking to KFM, Sarah Nakku, the UNAIDS country community mobilization and networking adviser, said Uganda registered 54,000 new infections last year compared to 38,000 by 2020 and the biggest percentage of infections came from the youth.

She said this is unacceptable since the science of HIV prevention is known by almost everybody, hence the need to accelerate efforts to end HIV collaboratively.

Meanwhile, Nakku also calls for an increase in the number of centres that provide youth-friendly services across the country to ensure that no youth is left behind in terms of access to HIV information and treatment services.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, at least 47 people die due to HIV/AIDS every week and close to 14 babies’ contract HIV from their parents every week and over 1.4 million people in Uganda live with HIV.