The Uganda National Teachers Association (UNATU) has asked the government to meet the cost of implementing the Special Operation Procedures (SOPS) for government schools, saying the capitation grant given to schools is not enough.

The Minister of Education, Janet Museveni on Friday wrote to the minister of finance Matia Kasaija asking him to release the capitation grant to enable schools prepare for the phased reopening of schools starting with candidates and finalist classes on September 20.

The Secretary General of UNATU, Filbert Baguma says that the preparedness of government primary and secondary schools is not sufficient enough hence the need for government to meet the cost of implementing the SOPs if schools are to be reopened this month.

He also said that the teachers have asked for strategies that have been put in place by the government to secure them from contracting covid-19.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the Federation for Non-State Education Institutions Patrick Kaboyo said that most private schools are ready to reopen because they have already put in place the SOPs that were set by the ministry of health.