Government has been tasked to produce a list of schools that have met all the requirements for reopening today to help parents avoid paying fees to schools which are not yet cleared to operate amid covid-19 pandemic.

This follows reports that hundreds of schools across the country will remain closed today after failing to meet the Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs).

Last month, government gave the greenlight to schools and institutions to resume operations of candidate classes following a seven month ban.

The secretary general of Uganda National Teachers Union, Filbert Baguma, is concerned that by last evening not many schools had met 60% of the SOPs as required by the education standards directorate.

He now asks government to use media platforms to make public the list of all schools that have fulfilled the requirements to guide parents on where to take their children before it is too late.