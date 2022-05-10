By Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda National Teachers Union has rebuked an industrial action by science secondary school and tertiary teachers.

Teachers laid down their tools demanding the government to categorize and identify them as scientists working for the government, with uniform pay like doctors, engineers, and agricultural officers among others.

A source from a section of science teachers castigated the government for making empty promises to them for so long.

Speaking to KFM, the Secretary-General of Uganda National Teachers Union Filbert Baguma revealed that the union is not part of the industrial action.

He said that the cause should be to better the working conditions of all teachers, to enhance education.