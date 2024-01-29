By Winfred Watenya

The Uganda National Teachers’’ Union (UNATU) has distanced itself from a document making rounds on social media urging teachers not to report to schools come Monday, February 5, 2024 when the first term begins.

Speaking to KFM, the UNATU General Secretary Mr Filbert Baguma urged teachers to report to work as scheduled.

“That document is not from us, it is just fake because if we are releasing a document we make it official. People can do anything with technology. Teachers should go back to class as we engage because we wrote to the Minister of Education and Sports and she gave feedback and assigned someone to arrange a meeting and that’s the level we are,” Baguma told KFM.