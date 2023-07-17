By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) has threatened to take stringent action against its branches that have still failed to account for funds for the first quarter of the just concluded financial year. Over ShsS60 million remains unaccounted for in about 9 branches.

These include Mityana main with pending accountability of over Shs13 million, Mityana municipality with over Shs2 million, Lugazi with over Shs4 million, and Nakawa with over Shs3 million.

Others are Rubaga with over Shs5 million, Kawempe with over Shs2.5 million, Makindye with Shs4 million, Kampala 7 million, and Mukono main with the highest amount of Shs23 million.

According to Filbert Baguma, UNATU’s General Secretary, failure to account for these funds in time has negatively impacted the performance of the Union.