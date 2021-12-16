By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Teachers Union has asked the Ministry of education to reconsider its directive of not paying unvaccinated teachers.

The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has vowed to have all unvaccinated teachers sacked and ultimately removed from the government payroll.

Speaking to KFM, the secretary General of Unatu, Filbert Baguma says that it is too early for the ministry of education to start punishing teachers who will not be vaccinated when schools reopen.

He says that some teachers in hard-to-reach areas have been turned down at the vaccinations centers after they were informed that the vaccines are done.

He says that government should ensure that all vaccination centers are open and priority is given to teachers and non-teaching staff before attaching the punishment.