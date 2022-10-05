Teachers across the country have vowed to stay away from classes today, Wednesday, October 5 to enable them participate in celebrations to mark the national teacher’s day.

However, the Ministry of Education has warned the teachers against the move, with the spokesperson Dr.Denis Mugimba saying they do not have the right to declare any day a public holiday.

In a circular addressed to the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, the General Secretary of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), Filbert Baguma notified the ministry that teachers will not appear in classes today.

He says celebrations will be organised in every district, municipality, and city across the country, and different stakeholders as well as teachers from both public and private schools are expected to participate.

Baguma tells KFM that they already wrote to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education informing them about this move, adding that they do not need any clearance.