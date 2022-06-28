By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) has threatened to drag the government to court if it goes ahead with plans to sack and replace striking arts teachers.

The union’s General Secretary Filbert Baguma says their rights are covered by law.

He was speaking to KFM shortly after the Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja yesterday revealed that government had directed Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) to delete all striking teachers from the payroll effective July 1st 2022.

However, in a rather interesting turn of events Public service Minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa last evening told journalists that, government did NOT say that teachers would be sacked as it was just a proposal not an ultimatum.