By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda National Teachers Union has underscored the need for the government to strengthen implementation of SOPs in schools.

This comes after at least 45 students from two schools in Masaka district were hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to Kfm, the Union’s secretary general Filbert Baguma says some of the schools are struggling to fulfil all the set SOPs and requirements due to limited incomes.

He expressed fear that if monitoring for compliance is not done, cases of students testing positive for COVID 19 are bound to increase and get out of hand