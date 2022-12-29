The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) has welcomed government’s move to regulate fees for schools.

According to the proposed statutory instrument, government has capped fees for pre-primary schools at Shs690,000 per term with day primary schools not to exceed 6Shs50,000 in both fees and other charges, and boarding primary schools not to charge more than Shs1.2 million per term.

For secondary level, day scholars are to pay Shs960,000 per term while the boarding section will pay Shs1.6 million in fees and other charges.

Speaking to KFM, the Union’s secretary General, Filbert Baguma said this was long overdue with parents subjected to untold suffering due to unregulated fees structures.

He however says as this is done, government needs to ensure it increases its capitation grant to the government schools.

Under the proposed statutory instrument, the education ministry has also set the standard mechanisms for how fees will be determined or reviewed by a school.