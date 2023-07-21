The head of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Mr David Livingstone Ebiru, remains in office even after he was sent on a six-month forced leave early this month.

This was revealed by Mr Francis Mwebesa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives. “Because of the grave matter, I thought six months would have been appropriate [for investigations to be done]. We talked, (although) there is nothing in writing and they sent him on leave. As we talk here, I expect this man to be on [forced] leave,” Mr Mwebesa told MPs.

The minister appeared before the House Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to explain the circumstances under which Mr Ebiru continues to stay in office even after the minister had last month directed that UNBS boss goes on forced leave.