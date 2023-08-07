David Livingstone Ebiru, the embattled Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has been fired.

In an August 4th letter, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Co-operatives Francis Mwebesa, concurs with the recommendation of the National Standards Council recommendation to have him relieved of his duties.

The minister says Ebiru’s admission of bribery under oath and attempt to withdraw such an allegation has caused grave injury to the reputation of the Chairman and members of the Council.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that I hereby dism you from the position of Executive Director of UNBS with immediate effect; in accordance with Section 11(2), (5) (b) and (c) of the UNB Amendment Act 2013,” Mwebesa’s letter to Ebiru reads in part.

The bribery allegations are in relation to the renewal of his employment contract by the Council.

On August 1st, a special meeting was held where the National Standards Council reviewed and analyzed evidence concerning the allegations of misconduct, mismanagement, and misappropriation of funds and the accused response and found him guilty.

While appearing before parliament’s committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), the minister was stunned to learn that Ebiru was still holding office yet he had earlier in June been sent on forced leave.