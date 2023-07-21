The Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Mr David Livingstone Ebiru has this afternoon withdrawn his statement in which he had confessed to having paid a Shs100 million bribe to the National Standards Council to retain his job.

This was before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) which is currently probing into the Auditor General report for Financial year 2021/2022 raised about UNBS.

“I want to formally withdraw the statement because it was quoted out of context. The issue of offering my chairman 100 million for protection as reported, I want to withdraw it formally,” Ebiru said.

Mr. Ebiru told lawmakers that the remarks were made out of anger and high animosity between him and the board.