By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UNBS) has called for stronger cooperation between the public and private sector actors in using the available tools, to contribute towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The call is contained in the bureau’s commemorative message for World Standards Day, set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the experts who volunteer their valuable resources in developing Standards to create a better world for all.

The World Standards Day is being marked under the theme “Our Shared Vision for a Better World, SDGs”.

In a statement issued this afternoon, UNBS, reveals that it has to date developed over 4,548 Uganda Standards in the areas of food and agriculture, engineering, chemicals and consumer products, services and management most of which have been harmonized for application internationally and are all directly relevant to the attainment of SDGs.

The (SDGs) include; no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well- being, quality education, gender equality, clean water, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities among others.