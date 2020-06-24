The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has certified thirteen more companies to produce non-medical face masks.

This brings the total number of certified non-medical facemasks manufacturers to 23.

Sylvia Kirabo, the Principal Public Relations Officer of the bureau says that more companies are still undergoing certification with the numbers expected to increase.

Wearing facemasks in public is mandatory for all Ugandans aged six (6) years and above, following the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Those that have recently been certified include Ex-ken limited, the King Murungi fashions limited, Najeru packing industries limited and youth save the nature limited.

Others are Jayne collection and events, Tenge Collection Limited, Big Concepts Enterprises Ltd, and Silk Events Limited among others.