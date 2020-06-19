Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has destroyed 232 metric tonnes of substandard goods worth Shs2.5 billion.

According to information on the body’s website, the destroyed goods included mattresses, food staff, alcohol, cement, iron sheets among others.

These were seized last year and early this year during countrywide operations carried out by UNBS and imports inspection departments.

The bureau says this is in line with its mandate of enforcing standards in the protection of public health and safety, and the environment against dangerous and sub-standard products.