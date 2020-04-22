The Uganda National Bureau of Standard, UNBS has withdrawn its decision to suspend the importation and clearance of second-hand clothes and shoes.

Yesterday, the bureau had issued a statement showing it had suspended the importation and clearance of used footwear and textiles with immediate effect until further notice.

However, in a statement issued today, the UNBS executive director Dr Ben Manyindo says the decision has been halted until further notice.

Dr Manyindo adds that they have backtracked on their decision because it had generated a lot of debate from social media adding that such debate would derail the focus of the existing measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

A study conducted in China in late February and Early March and published by the Centre for disease control and prevention, CDC showed that half of the health care workers in two hospital wards in Wuhan, China, had traces of the COVID-19 virus on their shoes.