By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has issued new standards for facemasks and is calling upon manufacturers to seek certification of their products.

This is after the standards body approved three facemask standards and five test methods for use, especially now when the country is battling with COVID-19.

The three standards approved include; Respiratory protective devices – filtering half masks to protect against particles – requirements, testing and marking.

The others are Medical face masks – requirements and test methods, as well as non- medical masks specification.

According to a statement from UNBS, the Non-medical mask standards will be given out by UNBS for free so as to allow for homemade non-medical masks to be used, in parallel to the medical masks.

Manufacturers who are also interested in making non-medical masks are advised to seek certification using this voluntary standard.

Compulsory wearing of masks is contained in a May 8th statutory instrument supplement number 18, and the government has gazetted May 19th as the day it will enforce the directive across the country.