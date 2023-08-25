The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has tightened terms for reference for sampling maize grain and flour for export across the country.

The Board says the move is geared towards protecting the health and safety of the public, and environment against harmful and substandard products as well as promoting fair trade and competition.

Sylvia Kirabo, the principal public relations officer, Uganda National Bureau of Standards says 12 specified requirements have been outlined among which include identifying a yard point for the truck to be sampled, and providing sealable trucks for safe custody of the sampled products, among others. Additionally, exporters have been urged to present a copy of ownership of the consignment.

UNBS has further warned that if exporters violate the set guidelines, it will lead to the nullification of the whole exercise and the Board will be forced to withdraw from the arrangement.

A total of 62 trucks loaded with maize grain, flour, and wheat heading to South Sudan were blocked from continuing and later ordered to return on May 15, 2023, (at Nimule border), after the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards alleged that the products failed to pass the contamination tests.

However, Daily Monitor reported that traders have defied the directive.