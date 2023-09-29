The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) says effective November 2, 2023, all imported used vehicles will have to undergo a Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) assessment with the bureau prior to importation into Uganda.

In a statement dated September 28, the Bureau also says vehicles arriving in Uganda without roadworthiness shall be subject to a 15% penalty Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value, and destination inspection at a cost of USD 140.

“Motor vehicles arriving in Uganda without certificates of roadworthiness shall be subject to a penalty of 15, CIF value and will also be subjected to destination inspection which shall require payment of destination inspection fees of USD 140 for each motor vehicle prior to issuance of Import Clearance Certificate,” the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, all used vehicles are currently undergoing a destination inspection at a cost of USD140 in an exercise that ends on November 1.

The Bureau is mandated to promote fair trade and contribute to national development through the implementation and enforcement of standards for both locally manufactured and imported products.