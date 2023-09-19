A huge cloud of uncertainty hangs over the planned Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) delegates’ conference.

Despite a police directive and High Court order blocking today’s meeting called by the FDC national Chairman Wasswa Birigwa, hundreds of delegates from across the country are already in Kampala to attend the same.

Sources within the party have revealed that delegates began arriving on Sunday evening, despite uncertainty surrounding the conference due to a court injunction that was issued to halt it.

“For tomorrow‘s delegates conference, we are ready to crash those planning to disorganize it. This is not the playground for anybody who is looking for trouble,” Birigwa warned on Monday.

According to High Court Judge Esta Nambayo, the said conference should be stayed until a legal challenge against it taking place is heard and resolved.

The ruling followed a heated court session in which two rival lawyers, each sought to represent the party on the matter.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, also the party’s vice president for Buganda region, and Moses Tuguma presented themselves as counsel for the party, a claim contested by Julius Galisonga who said he was the instructed lawyer.

By yesterday, about 800 delegates had arrived at different points in Kampala and were getting accredited before being transported to Busaabala, the venue of the said conference.

Meanwhile, in a rather interesting turn of events, the FDC national chairman Wasswa Birigwa is said to have picked nomination forms for his re-election bid.

FDC’s electoral commission secretary Augustine Ojabile says Birigwa is one of the people who picked nomination forms for the position of national chairperson.

He claims Birigwa sent a message via social media to indicate his interest.

However, in the telephone interview with Daily Monitor, Birigwa denies picking the forms or sending a representative to do so.

Birigwa heads a faction of the party that is opposed to the delegates’ conference at which the election of new office bearers will be held.

Aspirants for the party’s top leadership positions are expected to return their forms on Wednesday and Thursday to formally secure their nomination.