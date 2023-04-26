First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for East Africa Community Affairs, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has called for the regulation of social media usage in workplaces, saying it affects labour productivity.

Speaking at the maiden Annual Labour Conference in Kampala, Kadaga said many workers especially in white-collar jobs spend hours on social media instead of attending to their work which is a form of corruption.

Kadaga notes that according to the International Labour Organization report of 2022, the estimated average working time in Uganda is 33 hours per worker (per week) instead of the 48 hours recommended, which points to poor work culture.

Meanwhile, she decried the growing laziness tendencies among civil servants who leave their coats on chairs and abscond from duty.

Kadaga said the bad practices of employees in Uganda if not checked will paint a bad image, noting that time will come when it is hard for any East African Country to employ a Ugandan due to their laziness at work.