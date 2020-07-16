The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has clarified that its projects and donations towards a successful electoral process, are to support and NOT to dictate to member states on how to manage their national elections.

The clarification has been made by Elsie Attafuah the Resident Representative, UNDP in her key note address during the Electoral Commission stakeholders meeting in Kampala that is discussing ways on how to mitigate challenges of scheduled virtual campaign.

Attafuah says their mandate honors the view that elections are a means through which people independently voice their preferences and select leaders.

The meeting that has brought together several election stake holders to include, leaders of political parties and the donor community, was aimed at creating awareness and drawing consensus on the noble concept of scientific campaigns.

The United Nations Family has supported the talks under the project called, “Strengthening Electoral Processes in Uganda”.