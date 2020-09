By Benjamin Jumbe

The United Nations Development Program is committed to continue supporting Uganda’s democratic processes.

The commitment was made by UNDP’s Country representative Elsie Attafuah as Uganda joined countries around the world to mark the international day of Democracy.

Attafuah underscored the need for peace and social cohesion especially during this electoral period.

She challenged all stakeholders to work towards guarding peace condemning the recent violence in the NRM primaries.