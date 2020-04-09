The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has given Uganda Video conferencing facilities and an assortment of ICT gadgets to enable virtual government business continuity in the wake of covid-19.

According to UNDPs communication analyst Michael Mubagizi, Uganda has been given a package worth about shs 2.3 billion.

The package includes; Zoom Collaboration Tool Licenses; and computers (laptops) and HD video conferencing cameras worth Shs 370 million.

In so doing, Mubagizi says UNDP is leveraging on digital innovation to enable the Government to maintain its core functions, and to plan, coordinate, communicate and finance its response to COVID-19 in a robust manner.

This initiative is also expected to accelerate and promote e-governance in the medium-to-long term.

By last week, over 81 government institutions including 40 districts had key officials registered and enabled to remotely video-conference in supporting government business continuity.

Notable examples include the Office of the Prime Minister, the Office of the President, Ministry of Local Government, and Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.