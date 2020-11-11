The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), has advised school heads to register candidates within the stipulated period because there will be no room for late registration.

In a letter issued today the board’s executive secretary, Dan Odongo, says registration of all candidates will end on November 30th as earlier communicated and no extension will be given.

He has now asked head teachers to use the remaining time to register all candidates using the portals which have since been opened.

He encourages schools to keep uploading the bio-data of the registered candidates as they get it to avoid last minute submissions.

Odongo has meanwhile cautioned against the fraudulent practice of registering leaners from private schools in government schools as UPE candidates vowing to deal with those caught in act.