The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, has asked the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) to remove registration fees for candidates.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, NEED secretary general, Asuman Odaka said that many learners in candidate classes are missing their final examinations due to the high registration fees charged by the examination body.

He urged UNEB to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Sports which gives yearly budgetary allocations to ensure that all candidates at both primary and secondary levels are not charged registration fees since reports indicate that many parents fail to raise the fees which affects their children’s future.

Senior Four candidates kicked off their examinations across the country today, October 16.