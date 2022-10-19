The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Executive Director, Daniel Odongo has appealed to the government and security officers to allow candidates in Mubende and Kassanda to use boda boda.

This followed several candidates in Mubende and Kassanda, the Ebola epicentres which are under lockdown reaching late at the examination centres following the ban on boda boda which majority use to go to school.

Odongo now says that since the RDCs in the two districts have permitted invigilators and officials transporting examinations to use boda boda, they should also allow candidates.

He says that if the security can identify that learners on boda boda are candidates, they should not block them from reaching their examination centres on time.

The government spokesperson, Chris Baryomunsi yesterday said the government is slated to sit and see how to permit candidates in the two districts use boda boda.

Meanwhile, Odongo says that the board has not registered any major incident in the examinations that are underway across the country.