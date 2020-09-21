The Uganda National examination board has said it awaits the new schools’ calendar from the ministry of education before setting new dates for national examinations.

This is after president Museveni gave the green light to schools to reopen for candidate classes and finalists in higher institutions of learning.

The board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo tells KFM that new dates shall be determined after schools re-open in October.

At the time of the closure of schools on March 20th due to Covid -19, UNEB was in final preparations for registration of candidates for the final examinations.

Ministry of education officials are meanwhile meeting to discuss the new school calendar.