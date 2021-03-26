By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Examinations Board Executive Secretary, Daniel Odongo has asked all school heads across the county to brief candidates against all forms of mal-practice during briefing today.

Addressing journalists this morning at their offices in Ntinda, Kampala Odongo says that most candidates have been disqualified and had their results withheld in the past by the board because they were not adequately taken through consequences of mal-practice.

He has asked head teachers to discourage their candidates against entering examination rooms with unauthorized material and not to accept any form of external assistance, not to copy from their colleagues nor disobey invigilators directives as all these lead to disqualification.

Briefing of candidates across the country is under way in various schools across the country.

Odongo has also asked religious leaders across the country to pray for successful conduct of exams and safety of learners during the entire process when the candidates write their exams on Monday and Tuesday.

He urges Muslim leaders to dedicate the candidates during Ijuma prayers this afternoon while the Christians and asked to do the same during their services on Saturday and Sunday.