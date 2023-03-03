The chairperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Prof Mary Okwakol has called for national strategies to empower girls pursue science subjects at A Level.

Speaking at the release of the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results at the office of the president, Prof Okwakol said that they continue to see fewer girls offering science combinations with candidates being as low as 6.1% for mathematics and 15.9% for biology.

She says the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni directed UNEB and her ministry to lead an investigation to establish the reason for low enrollment, but the study has not kicked off because of funding gaps.

Okwakol warned that the gender gap will result in low numbers of women pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers, calling for urgent strategies to avert this.