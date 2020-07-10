The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has clarified on the verification and equating of academic documents for the aspirants planning to contest for the 2021 elections

This followed a number of aspirants storming Uneb offices to verify their academic credentials as the 2021 polls near.

The executive secretary of Uneb Daniel Odongo in aletter clarifies that if a candidate has an Advanced Certificate obtained in Uganda or qualifications higher than the prescribed qualification obtained in Uganda, or former University of East Africa, then there shall be no need for verification of his or her qualification by the National Council of Higher Education.

He also says that those aspiring candidates who have their original Advanced Level Certificates do not need to verify them.

He says that those who may have lost their certificates should apply to Uneb to give them Letters of Verification.