By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is set to close the late registration of candidates today.

Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the UNEB Spokesperson says all the 2022 PLE, UCE & UACE candidates must have been registered by the close of business today (June 30th, 2022).

She says, thereafter, UNEB will not register any candidates for the 2022 examinations.

Kalule thus advises headteachers to ensure that all the potential candidates for 2022, at all levels, are fully registered, and registration fees fully paid.