The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) distributed examination materials for the third phase of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) materials on Monday, October 28, 2024.

UNEB’s Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Kalule, confirmed that all materials for this week’s scheduled exams were delivered to examination centers nationwide.

The board commended the distributors for their dedication, noting that despite concerns about the morning downpour potentially disrupting the process, the materials reached all centers as planned.

According to the exam timetable, students under the new lower secondary curriculum sat for Biology practicals on Monday morning and were scheduled for Literature and Swahili in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, candidates following the old curriculum completed Christian Religious Education and Islamic Education in the morning and were slated to take Commerce by press time.

Over 379,000 students registered for the 2024 UCE exams.