The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has directed all schools across the country to display registers of candidates slated to sit for the end-of-cycle examination this year.

The UNEB spokesperson, Ms. Jennifer Kalule says that with effect from today, Monday, August 14, 2023, all schools or examination sitting centres for the 2023 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examninations are expected to display candidates’ registers, as per this circular.

She says that the Board will launch a Short Message Service (SMS) option on mobile phones for candidates to confirm their registration status where they will insert their index numbers.

“Where anomalies in the candidates’ bio-data are found, candidates should inform the school authorities, who should also alert UNEB through the provided procedures on the UNEB portal,” Kalule added.

In the event that a candidate, for some reason, was not registered, but has proof of having paid registration fees in time, UNEB should immediately be informed.

Parents and candidates are urged to make use of this period and confirm both the registration status and correctness of the bio-data submitted.