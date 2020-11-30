

BY BARBRA NALWEYISO

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will today close the registration of candidates who intend to sit for national examinations early next year.

According to the ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba, there will be no extension given as earlier directed by the exams body.

Addressing journalists in Mityana, Nabakooba said there will be no excuses for late registration or an extension since the deadline which was initially supposed to be on November 20, was extended to November 30.

She has asked schools to help and make a follow up on the candidates to ensure that they have all fully registered by the end of today.

According to UNEB, P7 candidates will sit for PLE exams on March 30th and 31st, 2021, S4 will sit for UCE exams on March 1st, 2021 till April 6th 2021.

Senior Six candidates will sit for their UACE exams from April 12th to May 3rd 2021.