Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has extended the deadline for the normal registration of 2023 candidates to accommodate more students that had not been able to register.

The exam body had set May 31 as the deadline for registration of candidates upon which all those who miss out would be subjected to a surcharge.

According to the June 1st press statement from the Board’s executive director, Daniel Odongo, the deadline has been pushed to June 7 asking all heads of schools to use the seven days to register additional candidates even after submission of the main list.

He says so far, schools have 96 percent of expected Primary Leaving Examinations candidates, 91.2 percent of Uganda Certificate of Education, and 86 percent of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.

This translates into 1.1 million candidates registered from all three levels at 20,655 examination centers.

Candidates who will register between the 8th to 30th of June will pay a 100 percent surcharge for PLE and 50 percent for UCE and UACE while those who will register in July will be subjected to a 100 percent surcharge.