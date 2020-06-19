

The Uganda National Examinations Board has asked all the aspiring candidates for the forthcoming election to apply for verification of their academic papers.

This is after the Electoral Commission released a revised roadmap for the 2021 elections, indicating a limited time allotted to re-election activities.

According to a June 18th letter from the board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo, candidates should obtain an introduction letter from their respective schools, submit copies of certificates to be verified and submit a copy of their national IDs.

UNEB has set a 2nd July deadline for aspiring candidates for local government, 4th August for Parliamentary and 24th August for Presidential aspirants.