The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has asked school heads to honour the deadline for late registration of candidates for 2023.

According to the board’s Public Relations Officer Jennifer Kalule, today marks the end of the 1st phase of late registration for the 2023 candidates.

This follows the extension of the normal registration period from May 31st to June 7th.

She warns that Uganda Commodity Exchange (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) candidates that will not have registered by midnight will be required to pay a surcharge of 50%, while Primary Leaving Examination ( PLE) candidates will pay a surcharge of 100% over and above the original registration fees.

The original registration fees were Shs34,000 for PLE, Shs164,000 for UCE, and Shs186,000 for UACE.

Kalule says that the final phase of late registration starts tomorrow, July 1st, and will attract a surcharge of 100% at all levels, warning that there will be no more registration of candidates.