The Uganda National Exanimation Board (UNEB) has notified school heads across the country planning to enlist their candidates for the end of cycle examination about the looming deadline for registration.

The UNEB spokesperson, Jenipher Kalule says the final registration phase for the four sets of examinations is set to close on July 31, 2024.

She says this is the last opportunity for candidates to register for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) under the New Curriculum, UCE Transitional Examination based on the Old Curriculum, and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

She adds that this is the final chance for students to take the UCE Transitional Examination based on the old curriculum, which will no longer be offered after this year.

Eligible candidates include those who previously sat for UCE or did not attend the exam, provided they meet the registration criteria. Adults over 20 years old who have never sat for PLE can also apply for a UCE certificate, provided they obtain permission from the UNEB Executive Director.

Registration for these examinations began in March 2024, with normal registration ending on May 31. A grace period followed, leading to late registration in June, and now July is reserved for the final phase.