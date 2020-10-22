

The Uganda National Examinations Board has directed all schools across the country to register students who got pregnant during the covid-19 lockdown.

Addressing journalists in Kampala earlier today, the UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo said the number of students who got pregnant this year is high compared to those registered in previous exams.

He says these students where victim of circumstances hence blocking them from sitting exams is a double jeopardy.

According to Odongo, senior four students will sit for their Uganda Certificate of Education exams starting on March 1st, Primary Leaving Exams shall be conducted on 30th and 31st March while senior 6 candidates will sit for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams on April 12th.