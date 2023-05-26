Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has put schools across the country on notice over the deadline for the registration of students for the forthcoming end-of-cycle examinations which is fast approaching.

UNEB set May 31st as the deadline for the normal registration of candidates for Primary Leaving Examinations, Uganda Certification of Education, and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.

According to the UNEB Principle Communication Officer, Jenipher Kalule, parents will be required to pay a 100 % surcharge for PLE and 50% for UCE and UACE if the candidates are registered in June after the official Wednesday deadline and will be required to pay 100% surcharges in July