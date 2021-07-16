By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda national examination board (Uneb) has said it registered improved performance by pupils who sat for the 2020 primary leaving examinations despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

Releasing the exams at State House Entebbe, the board’s executive secretary, DanOdongo says that out of the 734,788 total students who sat for exams, 659,910 had passed.

A total of 81,864 passed in first grade, 334,711 in second, 146,142 in third and 97,193 in fourth. A total of 74, 875 pupils have failed the exams.

Odongo says that more pupils have succeeded to proceed to the next level so the ministry of education should prepare enough space for them.

According to him, non-universal Primary Education (UPE) candidates performed better than

the UPE candidates.