The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has registered two cases of malpractice among the students sitting the ongoing Uganda Certificate of Education exams.

The UNEB Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Kalule says the two cases have been reported in Kagadi and are being investigated.

She says one of the cases involves two students of St Micheal Secondary School Nyagoma who wrote each other’s index numbers in two papers of Geography and were attempting to do the same for Chemistry practicals.

The second case involved a student of another school who wrote answers for the Practical paper without carrying out the practical sessions.

Meanwhile, the board has registered two cases of new special needs learners one of them being an accident case and the other a cerebral palsy patient.

She says the technical team has assessed the situation and will provide the candidates with the necessary support.