By Priscilla Maloba

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released last year’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results with a decline in malpractice. The results for at least 349, 459 candidates who sat the exams last year were released on Thursday at State Lodge, Nakasero, in a function presided over by the Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni.

UNEB Executive Director Mr Dan Odongo, noted that the girls performed better than boys in English language.

He also revealed that the trend in the disparity in performance of the male and female candidates has been observed over the years.

“Female candidates performed better than males in English. In the other subjects, males performed better, with the differences being very significant in History, Geography, the Sciences and Commerce. In Chemistry, however, the male candidates show better performance in the higher grades but, overall, a slightly higher percentage of females obtained at least a Pass. This trend in the disparity in the performance of male and female candidates has been observed over the years,” Mr Odong said.

On reduced cases of exam malpractice, Odong said, “Cases of examination malpractice have reduced. Most of those reported for this exam were external assistance given in the examination rooms and affecting mostly Physics and Chemistry practicals as well as Mathematics. The affected schools will be notified through their portals.”

The examination body also observed that candidature increased by 15,008 (4.3%) from 349,459 in 2022 to 364,469 in 2023.