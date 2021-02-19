By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2020, PRIMARY LEAVING exam, PLE, Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam timetables.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the UNEB Secretary General Dan Odongo says the exams will be standard in nature despite the closure of schools occasioned by the outbreak of covid19.

Odongo says they expect all schools to have used the study materials distributed during the lockdown period and the time candidates have been physically at school since October to have finished the syllabus.

Dan Odongo has also commended parliament for passing the UNEB Bill 2020.

The bill that was tabled before parliament last year seeks to have anyone caught cheating in national examinations jailed for 10 years or fined Shs40m or both.

According to the Bill, individuals who misappropriate candidates’ examination registration fees will also be subjected to the same punishment.

Odongo says once assented to by the President, the legislation will go a long way in ensuring integrity in national examination processes.

PLE briefing will be on March 26thand exams will run from March 30th-31st 2021, UCE exams will run from March 1st –April 6th 2021 while briefing for UACE will be on April 9th and exams run from April 12th -3rd May 2021.

This time the examinations process will be handled under the theme “Integrity and security in the management of Examinations; the health and safety of learners is a joint responsibility.”