By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has set dates for the registration of candidates slated to sit for the forthcoming 2022 national examinations.

According to the Circular addressed to all heads of schools and District Education Officers from UNEB’s Executive Director, Daniel Odongo, Schools have up to May 31 to register their students for all the three sets of examinations.

Uneb opened registration of candidates on February 2, hence schools have three Months to register their candidates to avoid paying an extra fee for late registration.

The board has also set June 30 as the date for late registration of learners who might miss being registered in the normal timeframe over various reasons.

The board has meanwhile warned heads of Schools against hiking registration fees that have been set by the Board for the forthcoming national examinations.

According to the set fees, each school is slated to pay Shs34, 000 for each PLE candidate, Shs164,000 for UCE students and Shs 186,000 for UACE.

The board has set Shs68, 000 as late registration fee for each PLE candidate and additional Shs15,000 and 18,000 for each private UCE and UACE candidate.

The Uneb Executive Director, Daniel Odongo now cautions schools against charging extra registration fee beyond the one set by Uneb asserting that all costs of institution choices have been included in the structure.

While any center discovered to have non-UPE,USE and Non-Upolet declared as UPE,USE and Upolet shall be charged normal registration fee plus 100 per cent surcharge fee and Shs50,000 amendment fee.