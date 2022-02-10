By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Examination Board has set the dates for the 2022 National Examinations.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Center, the Executive director of Uneb Daniel Odongo says that senior four students will sit for their exams from 14th October to 18th November.

According to the road map, the Primary seven pupils will sit for their Primary leaving examinations from 7th to 9th November while the senior six learners will sit for their from 18th November to 9th December.

Odongo says that the registration of candidates across the country has kicked off asking heads of schools to ensure that all learners are registered before the deadlines.

According to Uneb, the deadline for registration of candidates is May 31 for normal registration and 30th June for late registration which shall attract a surcharge.