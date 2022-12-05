Today, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has started marking Examination papers for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination papers for the year 2022.

Jenifer Kalule, the UNEB head of communication says they expect to complete the marking exercise at all 26 centres by January 2023 to be in sync with the next academic year.

Addressing journalists at a weekly press briefing, Kalule revealed that they registered exam malpractice cases at St. Lucia school in Nsagi during the Economics paper 3 as well as physics.

today Monday, December 5, Another head teacher in Nabweru IS expected to start trial for exam malpractice.

This year’s UNEB examinations end on Friday, December 9 with the last UACE paper.